'The Boys' to stream on Prime Video in April 2026

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) The fifth and final season of the popular superhero series "The Boys" is set to release on streaming platform Prime Video on April 8, 2026.

Featuring Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, and Colby Minifie, the series will have first two episodes released on April 8. It will be followed by a new episode each week, culminating in the series finale on May 20, 2026, according to a press release.

The Erick Kripke-created show, adapted from The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, takes place in a world where superheroes or Supes have embraced the dark side.

It centres on a group of vigilantes known informally as “The Boys” who set out to take down corrupt superheroes with no more than blue-collar grit and a willingness to fight dirty.

In the fifth season, "it’s Homelander’s world, completely subject to his erratic, egomaniacal whims. Hughie, Mother’s Milk, and Frenchie are imprisoned in a 'Freedom Camp.' Annie struggles to mount a resistance against the overwhelming Supe force. Kimiko is nowhere to be found.

"But when Butcher reappears, ready and willing to use a virus that will wipe all Supes off the map, he sets in motion a chain of events that will forever change the world and everyone in it." The first season released in 2019, followed by other seasons in 2020, 2022, and 2024, respectively. PTI ATR ATR ATR