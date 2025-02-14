'The Brutalist' to release in India on February 28

New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Brady Corbet's period drama "The Brutalist", starring Oscar winner Adrien Brody, will make its debut in Indian theatres on February 28, Universal Pictures announced on Friday.

The film, which is nominated for 10 Oscars at the 2025 Academy awards, was earlier scheduled for release in India on January 24.

"The Brutalist" follows the journey of László Toth (Brody), a Hungarian Jewish architect, and his wife Erzsebet (Felicity Jones) who escapes to America from post-World War II Europe in search of a fresh start. Their lives are changed forever by Harrison Lee Van Buren (Guy Pearce), a mysterious, wealthy client.

Corbet, who earlier directed "The Childhood of a Leader" and "Vox Lux", said he has always been drawn towards period dramas.

“It’s a time period that has always fascinated me, primarily in the way that post-war psychology had this extraordinary imprint and influence on post-war architecture," he said in a statement.

"'The Brutalist' is a historical film, and the characters are written to their circumstance. The film has much to say about the immigrant experience in America and how the American Dream fails Laszlo and Erzsebet Toth," the director added.

Last month, the movie picked up three trophies at the Golden Globes-- best drama film, best director for Corbet as well as best actor for Brody.

At the 97th Academy Awards, the film has 10 nominations including best picture, best director, best actor, best supporting actress for Jones, and best supporting actor for Pearce.

"The Brutalist" also features Joe Alwyn, Raffey Cassidy, Stacy Martin, Emma Laird, Isaach De Bankole, and Alessandro Nivola.