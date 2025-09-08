'The Conjuring: Last Rites' grosses over 60 crore in India in its opening weekend

New Delhi: "The Conjuring: Last Rites", the last film in the popular horror franchise, had a great opening weekend at the Indian box office by earning Rs 60.40 crore.

Starring Vera Farmiga, Mia Tomlinson, and Patrick Wilson, the film has been directed by Michael Chaves and released in theatres in India on September 5 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. It is the ninth installment in "The Conjuring Universe".

With the shows across 2130 screens, "The Conjuring: Last Rites" got one of the biggest opening weekends for a Hollywood horror film in India and is also the biggest ever opening weekend for a Warner Bros film in India.

"The Conjuring: Last Rites" features Farmiga and Wilson as real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

Denzil Dias, VP and managing director, India Theatrical, Warner Bros Discovery, said the film has shattered expectations.

“'The Conjuring' has shattered expectations in India with a record-breaking opening weekend that rewrites the playbook for Hollywood horror. Its record-breaking opening weekend isn't just the biggest for a Hollywood film in 2025 or the number one film of the weekend; it's also Warner Bros. Discovery’s largest-ever debut in one of the world's most passionate film markets," he said in the statement.

"This phenomenal response proves what we've always believed—when you deliver exceptional storytelling that resonates across cultures, Indian audiences will turn it into a cinematic phenomenon. The overwhelming embrace of Ed and Lorraine Warren by our fans reaffirms that great storytelling transcends all boundaries," he added.