'The Danish Girl' feels extremely dated: Alicia Vikander

London, Aug 20 (PTI) Oscar-winning actor Alicia Vikander believes the 2015 film "The Danish Girl", which featured her in the role of Gerda Wegener, is "extremely dated".
The film was directed by Tom Hooper and will mark 10 years in November. Also starring Eddie Redmayne in the lead role, it was inspired by the lives of Danish painters Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener.
"The Danish Girl" revolved around Elbe's character, who becomes one of the first known recipients of gender reassignment surgery.
"I’m the first one to say it already feels extremely dated, which I think is a good thing," Vikander told British Vogue in an interview.
She added, "At that time, it was a pivot in something that it made (the subject of transgender lives) at least discussed. I hope that, in a way, it was a bit of an eye-opener and opened the way for art to cover those themes." The film got a standing ovation of nearly 10 minutes after its premiere at the 72nd Venice Film Festival, Italy. But went on to receive mixed reviews after its release.
In an earlier interview with The Sunday Times, Redmayne said he wouldn't agree to take up the role at present. Adding the film was made with best intentions.
"No, I wouldn't take it on now. I made that film with the best intentions, but I think it was a mistake…The bigger discussion about the frustrations around casting is because many people don't have a chair at the table. There must be a leveling, otherwise we are going to carry on having these debates The film was based on the 2000 novel of the same name by David Ebershoff and also featured Matthias Schoenaerts, Ben Whishaw, and Amber Heard in pivotal roles.