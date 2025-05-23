'The Devil Wears Prada' sequel to hit big screen on May 1, 2026

Los Angeles: Disney's sequel to the 2006 hit film "The Devil Wears Prada" is set to release on May 1, 2026.

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the film will have a theatrical release, but there has been no official confirmation about the cast members in the film.

The Devil Wears Prada, adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name, stars Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci in lead roles.

Directed by David Frankel, the story followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Streep), who has a demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer Last year, there were reports of Streep and Blunt returning for the sequel.