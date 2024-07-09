'The Devil Wears Prada' to get a sequel

Los Angeles, Jul 9 (PTI) Fans of Miranda Priestly are set for another adventure in the world of high fashion as Disney is developing a sequel to the 2006 hit "The Devil Wears Prada". Starring Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci in lead roles, the film continues to be a fan favourite drama, which was adapted from Lauren Weisberger's novel of the same name.

Directed by David Frankel, the story followed Andy (Hathaway), a young graduate, hired to be an assistant of one of the biggest magazine editors in the New York. However, things turn upside down for her after meeting her boss (Streep), who has demanding schedule and does not take no for an answer.

The original film’s screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna is in talks to board the project once again.The details about the star cast are yet to be revealed and its not clear if the actors from the original film will return to reprise their roles, reported Variety.

The story reportedly follows Priestly as she navigates her career amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing and faces off against Blunt’s character of Emily Charlton, now a high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.

The original film became an instant hit and went on to earn USD 326.7 million worldwide. It also got Streep a Golden Globe for being the best actress in the comedy and remains one of her most popular roles. Over the years, the film has acquired a cult status with scenes and dialogues routinely making their way to internet memes and reels. "The Devil Wears Prada" also featured Adrian Grenier, Simon Baker, Gisele Bundchen, Daniel Sunjata, Tracie Thoms, Rebecca Mader, Alyssa Sutherland and David Callegati.