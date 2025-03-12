'The Diplomat' a fascinating story to tell: director Shivam Nair in ‘The Diplomat’: Director Shivam Nair

Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) Filmmaker Shivam Nair, best known for helming projects such as “Naam Shabana” and “Special Ops”, says his upcoming film "The Diplomat" is a fascinating story with John Abraham playing an interesting role.

The film, inspired by real events, features Abraham as diplomat JP Singh, who steps in to rescue an Indian woman named Uzma, played by Sadia Khateeb of ‘Raksha Bandhan’ fame, from Pakistan.

"This is a fascinating story to tell and that is why I told it. It is for the first time that this story is being told... Ritesh (writer Ritesh Shah) worked with him (Abraham) in ‘Batla House’, and he wrote the script. John liked it. He is more into geopolitical things, so it is easy to work with him. We did a workshop. He is the right choice for this,” the director told PTI.

As part of his research, Nair met both Uzma and JP Singh multiple times to gain insight into their experiences.

“To make a film based on true stories is a little tricky. One has to ensure that it is a well-documented story. We had to first understand the human side of both the woman and the diplomat and then incorporate it into the storytelling,” Nair said.

“The Diplomat” is produced by Abraham’s JA Entertainment along with T-Series, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films, Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures and Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

It will release in theatres on March 14.