'The Family Man' duo Sharib Hashmi, Sunny Hinduja teaming up for new play

Mumbai, Apr 19 (PTI) "The Family Man" stars Sharib Hashmi and Sunny Hinduja on Friday announced their collaboration for a Hindi-language play.

Advertisment

The two actors will act and produce the dramedy, which is yet to be titled.

Sharib and Hinduja co-starred in two seasons of critically-acclaimed Prime Video series "The Family Man", fronted by Manoj Bajpayee. They were also seen together in another show, “A Viral Wedding”.

“Theatre has always been a significant part of my artistic journey. I always wanted to do theatre as it's a real test as an actor and I’m thrilled to embark on this new venture with Sharib, who shares the same passion for the stage. Together, we aim to create something truly special for all theatre enthusiasts,” Hinduja, 34, said in a statement.

Advertisment

Hashmi added they are looking forward to entertaining the audience with their play.

“The opportunity to collaborate with Sunny on a theatrical project is immensely exciting. We hope to bring forth a production that not only entertains but also resonates deeply with audiences, showcasing the magic of live theatre,” the 48-year-old actor said.

Besides "The Family Man", Hashmi has played supporting roles in films such as “Fighter”, "Vikram Vedha", "Pagglait", "Mission Majnu" and "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke".

Hinduja has appeared in movies like “Yodha”, "Shehzada" and "Mardaani 2". PTI KKP RB RB