'The Family Man' third season likely to be released in 2025, have focus on NE: Krishna DK

Guwahati: Filmmaker Krishna DK on Sunday said that shooting for the third season of spy thriller 'The Family Man' will begin within the next few months and the series is likely to be released in 2025.

Advertisment

In an interview with PTI at the ongoing 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival here, the director said the upcoming season of the series is currently in the developing stage and a "significant portion" of it will be based on issues of the Northeast, highlighting the complex geopolitics of the region.

"The third season of 'The Family Man' is under development right now. It's been long overdue. It'll go on the floors within the next few months," said Krishna of Raj & DK duo.

As the Amazon Prime Video series is set in the Northeast, a major chunk of shooting will also take place in the region, he added.

Advertisment

"We are yet to come and scout for locations, but that process should start soon. We will start interacting with local people here. We are still figuring out how to get things started. It's in the development phase," Krishna said.

The first and second seasons of 'The Family Man' with Manoj Vajpayee as the lead character were released in 2019 and 2021 respectively.

When asked about the possible release date of the third season of the show, which is one of the highest-viewed OTT series in India, the director said it would be "hopefully" in 2025.

Advertisment

"These things take a while -- post production, release etc. I let the studio talk about the release date. It's a long process -- shooting takes so many months, post-production takes so many more months and the release itself takes a few months," he added.

On the topic of 'The Family Man' Season 3, Krishna declined to reveal it saying that a "significant portion" will be in the Northeast.

"I'll keep it under wraps. You've seen the show – 'The Family Man' 1 and 2. We like to go around and showcase different parts of the country and its geopolitics. In Season 1, we dealt with Kashmir, we dealt with Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka in Season 2.

Advertisment

"This one (Season 3) I would like to keep under wraps what exactly it is about, but you get a sense of the kind of show it is. We tend to be balanced and sensitive about issues," he added.

Krishna said many of the local artistes from the Northeast will be included in the upcoming season to present the real picture of the places around the region.

"One of the important things about 'The Family Man' is we want to be authentic. Whichever region we are showing, we have taken out the form from that region to portray its own culture. It'll be a crime to take some reels and portray some other cultures," he added.

Advertisment

While attending the four-day 8th Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF), Krishna visited the Northeast for the first time and emphasised the importance of such small fests to promote local filmmakers.

"I've been to many film festivals like MAMI, IFFI and some big ones around the world. But I enjoy coming to more regional and niche film festivals like this one, because I think the opportunities of such film festivals are wide for filmmakers.

"It should be more spread out, especially for people who may not have access to coming to attend a bigger film festival. That's one of the reasons I wanted to come here. It's an amazing thing," he added.

Krishna, who conducted a master class on filmmaking at the BVFF, said that he found the youngsters very smart and enthusiastic.

"I'm looking at the people here and I don't see any reason why they cannot make good films. I'm glad that I'm here and whatever knowledge or mentoring I can do, I will do it," he added.