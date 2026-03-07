The film is dead: Carlos Lopez Estrada on Disney's 'Robin Hood' remake

Los Angeles, Mar 7 (PTI) Filmmaker Carlos Lopez Estrada confirmed Disney’s live-action remake of its 1973 animated classic "Robin Hood" isn't moving forward.

The film was announced in 2020 and was supposed to be in a live-action/CG hybrid format, similar to the studio's remakes of "The Jungle Book" and "Dumbo".

Estrada, known for directing Disney’s Oscar-nominated animated film "Raya and the Last Dragon", said the film is dead.

"Its dead sadly...I say sadly because I actually thought there was something really special (and original) there. Some truly extraordinary music we had figured out for it," the filmmaker said during a Reddit AMA, according to the entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

"I keep (daydreaming) about doing it independently with different characters," he added.

“Robin Hood” was a comedic and musical take on the classic English folklore story. Rather than people, the movie features anthropomorphic animals inhabiting the roles of the characters made famous over the centuries.

The film went on to cross over USD 33 million at the box office.