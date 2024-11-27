'The Giants' and 'India's Miles Away' win All Living Things Environmental Film Festival

Mumbai, Nov 27 (PTI) Filmmakers Rachael Antony and Laurence Billiet's "The Giants" won the best of festivals award at the All Living Things Environmental Film Festival (ALT EFF), which recognised Megha Acharya's "Miles Away" as best Indian feature film at its 2024 edition.

The jury, spearheaded by actor-activist Dia Mirza, also recognised "ORCA: Black & White Gold" by Sarah Norenberg as best international feature, Spencer MacDonald's "A Body Called Life" best international short, Ayush Ray and Ritam Sarkar's "Junk-e" best Indian short.

Best student film award went to Mayuresh Hendre's "Saving the Bone Swallower", best animated to "Wild Summon" by Karni and Saul and best in environment journalism to "Camels of the Sea" by Urja.

The festival, which began on November 22 and concludes on December 8, will showcase an impressive lineup of 72 films from across the globe, shining a spotlight on critical environmental issues through the power of storytelling.

Other than Mirza, the festival jury also includes writer C.S. Venkiteswaran, filmmaker Swati Thiyagarajan and naturalist Yuvan Aves.

"ALT EFF is not just a film festival—it’s a movement that fosters awareness, inspires action, and celebrates the planet we all call home. This year’s winners and the entire slate of films reflect the resilience, creativity, and urgency of filmmakers addressing environmental issues. We are thrilled to present a rich variety of stories that are not only visually captivating but also profoundly impactful in their message," said festival found Kunal Khanna. PTI BK BK BK