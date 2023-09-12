'The Great Indian Family' celebrates spirit of joint families: Vicky Kaushal

Mumbai: Actor Vicky Kaushal says his upcoming movie "The Great Indian Family" explores the dynamics between the members of a joint family and how their bond is tested in an adverse situation.

Production banner Yash Raj Films (YRF) on Tuesday unveiled the official trailer of the movie which is set to be released in theatres on September 22.

In the Vijay Krishna Acharya-directed movie, the actor plays the role of Bhajan Kumar, who comes from a devout Hindu family. However, his life is turned upside down when he learns a secret around his birth through a letter.

"The Great Indian Family' is a simple, small-town story that will touch your hearts. Set in the heartland of India, it is a story about the unbreakable bond that family members share between each other. It shows how situations can test that bond fiercely and how powerful that emotional chord actually is, between every member of an Indian family," Kaushal said in a statement.

The 35-year-old actor said the Indian joint family system is "truly unique because of the personalities they inhabit".

"They can be a huge strength when the going gets tough and they can also be quite dysfunctional at the same time. 'The Great Indian Family' is a celebration of this very spirit of all our families. I hope everyone connects to this emotion and gives us a lot of love on September 22," Kaushal said.

"The Great Indian Family" also features Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani.