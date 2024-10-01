'The Greatest of All Time' to stream on Netflix from October 3

New Delhi: Vijay-starrer "The Greatest of All Time" ("GOAT") will start streaming on Netflix from October 3, the platform announced on Tuesday.

"GOAT", featuring Vijay in a dual role, is directed by Venkat Prabhu and produced by Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment.

The sci-fi action had its worldwide theatrical release on September 5.

Netflix India shared the release date of "GOAT" on its official Instagram handle.

"Ever seen a lion become a G.O.A.T?! Thalapathy Vijay's The G.O.A.T- The Greatest Of All Time is coming to Netflix on 3 October in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada & Hindi #TheGOATOnNetflix," the post read.

"GOAT" also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Prashanth.

Vijay is working on his 69th feature film. The currently untitled project is slated to be released next year.