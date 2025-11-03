'The Hack' to stream on Lionsgate Play from November 7

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) "The Hack", featuring David Tennant and Robert Carlyle, is set to make its debut in India and will release on Lionsgate Play on November 7.

Directed by Lewis Arnold and also starring Toby Jones, the drama series revolves around Britain’s phone hacking scandal.

It was a major controversy which involved the employees of the now-defunct newspaper illegally accessing voicemails of celebrities, politicians, and victims of crime.

The series "dives into the shadows of media power, where ambition collides with ethics through sharp storytelling and rich performances", according to a press release.

“I read the script and thought, ‘This is a story I lived through, I remember it happening, I had a glancing personal experience with it myself.’ It felt like one of the stories of our age. It’s about a fascinating set of circumstances in themselves. But it’s also about where we are as a society. It uncovers a very particular story that was unique, extraordinary, appalling and revealing," Tennant said in a statement.

"Also, at this moment in time, our world is all about information and who has it. Truth and power. It’s all of those things. And my part of the story is about an extraordinary individual," he added.

Actors Rose Leslie, Dougray Scott, Eve Myles, Adrian Lester, Katherine Kelly, Kevin Doyle, and Neil Maskell round off the cast of the series.

The series originally released in September and comprised seven episodes.