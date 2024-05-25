'The Legend of Hanuman' season four to come out on Disney+ Hotstar in June

Mumbai: Animated series “The Legend of Hanuman” will return with season four on Disney+ Hotstar on June 5, the streamer has said.

Narrated by actor Sharad Kelkar, the series is billed as the story of a superhero, the protector and the ultimate guardian.

It follows Hanuman’s journey of self discovery, the story of a humble vaanara who forgot about his divinity, and how the people around him helped him discover the god within him.

In the show, Daman Baggan voices Hanuman, while Kelkar lends his voice to the character of Ravan.

According to a press release, the new season will showcase Kumbhkaran unleashing his monstrous power, Indrajeet’s deadly schemes, and Ahiravan’s dark plans, while Hanuman empowers his powerful vanar sena for a battle like never before.

Creator Sharad Devarajan said the team aims to push the boundaries of animation and delve deeper into the spiritual truths that "make this tale so timeless".

"This season, as Lord Hanuman faces off against the mighty warriors of Lanka, including the colossal Kumbhakaran, we explore the profound themes of duty, sacrifice, and the power of unwavering devotion. The visually earth-shattering battles serve as a backdrop for a powerful narrative that speaks to the very essence of the human condition.

"Through Hanuman's journey, we are reminded that true strength lies not in physical power, but in the courage to stand firm in our convictions and the compassion to uplift those around us," he said.

“The Legend of Hanuman” is produced by Graphic India, Devarajan and Jeevan J Kang.