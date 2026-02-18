‘The Mandalorian and Grogu’ to hit Indian theatres on May 22

New Delhi, Feb 18 (PTI) "The Mandalorian and Grogu", the new big-screen adventure from the iconic sci-fi franchise "Star Wars", will release in theatres in India on May 22, Disney-owned studio Lucasfilm has announced.

The movie will bring back two beloved characters from the smash hit series "The Mandalorian" -- Pedro Pascal's bounty hunter Din Djarin aka The Mandalorian and his young companion Grogu.

The studio on Tuesday evening unveiled an action-packed trailer for the film, which will open exclusively in Indian cinemas in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, a press release said.

Directed by Jon Favreau, the film stars Pascal in the lead role, alongside Sigourney Weaver and Jeremy Allen White.

Favreau is also producing the project with Kathleen Kennedy, Dave Filoni and Ian Bryce, while the music is composed by Ludwig Goransson.

Set in a galaxy still recovering from the collapse of the Empire, "The Mandalorian and Grogu" follows a period where Imperial warlords remain scattered across space and the fledgling New Republic is working to protect the peace the Rebellion fought for.

Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu are enlisted to take on new threats in this next chapter of their journey, according to the official logline.

"The Mandalorian" began as a live-action series for Disney+ in 2019 and quickly emerged as one of Lucasfilm’s most successful "Star Wars" spin-offs.

Created by Favreau, the show follows the adventures of lone bounty hunter Din Djarin in the outer reaches of the galaxy after the fall of the Empire and introduced Grogu, the Force-sensitive child who became a global pop culture phenomenon.

"The Mandalorian and Grogu" is positioned as a major theatrical event for the franchise. It will be followed by filmmaker Shawn Levy's "Star Wars: Starfighter", which will feature Hollywood star Ryan Gosling in the lead role.