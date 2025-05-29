'The Morning Show' coming back with season four on Apple TV+ in September

Los Angeles, May 29 (PTI) Critically-acclaimed series "The Morning Show", starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, will return with its fourth season on Apple TV+ on September 17, the streaming service has announced.

The 10-episode fourth season will premiere globally on September 17, 2025 with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until November 19, 2025, a company said in a press release.

"The Morning Show" explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning.

It is told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives.

According to Apple TV+, season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three, which ended with Witherspoon’s character Bradley Jackson being taken into FBI custody, and Aniston’s Alex Bradley outsmarting her love interest Paul (Hamm) when she realises that he was trying to take over the network by illegal means.

"With the UBA-NBN merger complete, the newsroom must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?" read the official plotline.

Besides Aniston and Witherspoon, actors Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Jon Hamm are returning for the latest chapter.

They are all joined by Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons as well as actors Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper and Boyd Holbrook.

Charlotte Stoudt is the showrunner on the series, which is directed by Mimi Leder. They also executive produce the show with Michael Ellenberg, Lindsey Springer, Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft.

Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter executive produce for Hello Sunshine, along with Aniston and Kristin Hahn for Echo Films. PTI RB RB