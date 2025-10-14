'The Mummy' star John Hannah to lead British detective drama series ‘Death in Benidorm’

Los Angeles, Oct 14 (PTI) British actor John Hannah, best known for starring in "The Mummy" films, is set to star in an upcoming detective drama series from UK network Channel 5.

The show, which has a working title "Death in Benidorm", is created by Ian Jarvis and directed by Simon Delaney, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Hannah, who also featured in classic rom-com "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and most recently in HBO series "The Last of Us", will play the character of Dennis, a former detective trying to escape his past now running a bar in Benidorm, Spain.

"But when tourists start getting killed, he is pulled back into the world of crime accompanied by his barmaid Rosa, a crime drama superfan," the official synopsis read.

Each episode sees the duo tackling a new murder in paradise, whilst trying to remain on the right side of the local Spanish cops.

Actor Carolina Becquer will play Rosa, while additional cast includes Ariadna Cabrol as Maria and Damian Schedler Cruz as Jesùs.

The show is backed by Blackbox Multimedia and Clapperboard. The writing team include -- Yasmine Akram, Claire Downes and Tom Parry.

"Death in Benidorm" is now filming on location in Spain and is scheduled to premiere at Channel 5 in 2026.