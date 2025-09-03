'The Odyssey' has the best script I’ve ever read: Tom Holland

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Tom Holland, who is set to feature in acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s upcoming directorial "The Odyssey", says the film has the best script he ever read.

Holland features in the film alongside the star-studded cast comprising Matt Damon, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway and Charlize Theron. The film is slated to hit the big screen on July 17, 2026.

"The script is the best script I’ve ever read," the "Spider-Man" actor told Agence France-Presse.

Asked about his experience of working with Nolan, the actor added, "He knows what he wants… but it is not an environment where you can’t pitch ideas or build characters in certain ways." Holland portrays the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’ son, in the film. The project is an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem "Odyssey" by Homer.

Homer's "Odyssey" follows Odysseus, who spends years travelling back home from the Trojan War while battling mythical creatures and faces the wrath of the gods in his journey.

Nolan's upcoming project is not the first adaptation of the epic. It has previously been adapted in the 1954 movie "Ulysses". Directed by Mario Camerini, the film starred Kirk Douglas.

Coen Brothers' 2000 directorial "O Brother, Where Art Thou?" was also based on "Odyssey".

Holland also stars in "Spider-Man: Brand New Day", which is set to release in theatres on July 31, 2026.