'The Office' star Jenna Fischer reveals she's 'cancer free' almost a year after diagnosis

Los Angeles, Oct 9 (PTI) Actor Jenna Fischer, best known to fans for playing Pam Beesly on "The Office", said she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and is now cancer free after treatment.

The 50-year-old detailed her private battle with the disease in an Instagram post shared on Tuesday to mark breast cancer awareness month observed every October.

The actor, also known for shows "Splitting Up Together" and "That '70s Show" as well as films "Hall Pass" and "The Promotion", said she was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer in December 2023.

"After completing surgery, chemotherapy and radiation I am now cancer free," she wrote alongside her photo which showed her as "my patchy pixie looking happy and healthy".

In the post, Fischer gave a shout-out to Josh Snyder, who is the husband of Angela Kinsey, her co-star on "The Office", for clicking the picture.

"It's just one example of the care they showed me during this journey," she added.

In October 2023, the actor said she posted her photo on Instagram preparing for her routine mammogram with a joking reminder to 'take care of your ticking time bags,' a la Michael Scott, in reference to Steve Carell's character on the beloved sitcom "The Office".

"After inconclusive results on that mammogram due to dense breast tissue, my doctor ordered a breast ultrasound. They found something in my left breast. A biopsy was ordered. Then, on Dec. 1, 2023, I learned I had Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer (sic)" she wrote.

Fischer said it was an "aggressive form" of breast cancer but one that is also highly responsive to treatment.

She underwent a lumpectomy to remove the tumour followed by chemotherapy and radiation. In February 2024, she started chemotherapy -- which was a weekly plan that lasted 12 rounds followed by three weeks of radiation, which began in June.

"While I continue to be treated with infusions of Herceptin and a daily dose of Tamoxifen, I'm happy to say I'm feeling great." She lost her hair during treatment, following which she used "great wigs and hats with hair". The actor said she has now made her battle public for two reasons.

"One, I'm ready to ditch the wigs. Two, to implore you to get your annual mammograms. You can also ask your doctor to calculate your breast cancer risk assessment score and get any additional screenings required. I'm serious, call your doctors right now.

"If I had waited six months longer, things could have been much worse. It could have spread. Seeing women post photos of their mammogram appointments on Instagram needled me into setting my own (which I was late for). I'm so glad I did. Consider this your kick in the butt to get it done," Fischer added.

She and best friend Kinsey, who played Angela Martin on "The Office", continued working on their "Office Ladies" podcast all this while.

"For a long time, she was the only person in my workspace who knew. When I lost my hair, she wore hats to our work meetings so I wouldn't be the only one. When I needed a break, we took one. I am so lucky to have a career with this kind of flexibility." Fischer, who shares two children with filmmaker-husband Lee Kirk, said they took this journey as a family.

"Finally, I need to mention my husband Lee who has been by my side through all of this. And I mean literally by my side... surgeries, chemotherapy, doctor appointments, endless googling, late night ugly cries. He was there for it all. I knew he was a catch when I married him. I was right," she said.