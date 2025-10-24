'The Rainmaker' to have second season

Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) "The Rainmaker", the legal drama series, has been renewed for the second season.

Featuring Milo Callaghan, Lana Parrilla and Madison Iseman in the lead roles, the series released on USA Network on August 15.

It is based on the 1995 novel with the same title by the author John Grisham.

The story follows a young lawyer who is fired from his prestigious white-collar firm and signs on with a small-time ambulance chaser and her less-than-honest paralegal, who work out of a converted former restaurant.

However, he soon finds himself facing off against his former employer in court.

The streamer has now ordered the second season of the series, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

Also starring P J Byrne, Dan Fogler, Wade Briggs and Robyn Cara, among others, the first season of "The Rainmaker" consisted of 10 episodes.

The series received a positive response from the audience, which resulted in its renewal for another season.

After the release of the first episode on August 15, the show had another episode release every week, with the final release on October 17.

The show has been produced by Adrian Kelly and Dara McClatchie and has music composed by Clinton Shorter.