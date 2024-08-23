'The Rings of Power' co-creator JD Payne on season two: Spectacular, dark and twisted

Singapore, Aug 23 (PTI) The second season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" will be like a psychological thriller, co-creator JD Payne said on Thursday as the fantasy series made its grand return to Singapore with the screening of the first two episodes from the new chapter.

The premiere of the show was held at Shaw Theatres Lido where eager fans gathered to witness the start of a new season in the Middle-earth saga, set thousands of years before the events of J R R Tolkien's "Lord of the Rings" book series.

The two episodes, which were showcased at the packed theatre, offered a glimpse into the epic scale and rich storytelling that "The Rings of Power" promises to deliver.

"It's really a spectacular season, it's both broader, deeper and bigger. And we go into more worlds. The psychology gets really dark and twisted. There's a sort of a psychological thriller this time and there are bigger creatures, action and scale that we've never seen before," Payne, who developed the show with co-creator Patrick McKay, said.

The new season will debut on Prime Video on August 29.

The screening was also attended by the fantasy show's director Charlotte Brandstrom as well as cast members Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Charles Edwards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Trystan Gravelle, Megan Richards and Tyroe Muhafidin.

"The Rings of Power" is primarily based on the appendices of Tolkien's famed book series, specifically the description of Middle Earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

In season two, Sauron, who has been banished and without any allies or army, aims to regain power and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will enable him to subjugate the people of Middle-earth.

Vickers plays Sauron, one of the greatest literary villains, who was disguised as human Halbrand in the first season of the show.

The character has a different look this time, said the actor.

"For me, it was about approaching and trying to find a through line from the first season to the second season. He's very good at working his way into people's minds and becoming what they need.

"So Sauron this season is all about this man Celebrimbor. He comes in a guise and he manipulates and makes a lot of rings with him," he said.

Edwards, who stars as Celebrimbor, the Elven-smith who forges the Rings of Power, said the team rarely gets a chance to watch each other's work in the show that features diverse characters like Elves, Harfoots, dwarves, orcs, wizards, and mortal men.

"The excitement of this season is seeing what everybody else has been doing while we've been filming our little bits in our little worlds. You've no idea what all your colleagues have been up to.

"So watching these screenings and doing these junkets and press tours gives us a chance to celebrate each other as well as the show and the fans. So it's a really wonderful opportunity." Cordoza plays the role of Arondir, a Silvan Elf, and he said the show is a "monumental labour of love".

"It takes a lot of blood, sweat and tears, very long hours. And I think we all have you in our hearts every moment that we're making the show... This season has everything and then some more. We infused it with so much love and so much heart for you all," he said.

Addai-Robinson said it was her first visit to Singapore and the fans have been very generous towards the whole team. She portrays Miriel, the queen regent of the island kingdom of Numenor.

"We're excited to finally share it with you because we've been waiting for a while, and we promise it's going to be everything you hope for and then some," she added.

The second season of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" is produced by showrunners and executive producers Payne and McKay.

Other executive producers include Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with Brandström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. PTI RB BK BK