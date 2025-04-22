‘The Royals’ will be a breath of fresh air: Bhumi Pednekar

Mumbai, Apr 22 (PTI) Actor Bhumi Pednekar on Tuesday said her upcoming debut OTT series, “The Royals”, will bring back the genre of romance, which once dominated the screens in the 90s.

The eight-episode drama, pitched as a love story between a prince and a commoner, revolves around Ishaan Khatter’s Aviraaj Singh, the pauper prince of fictional erstwhile royalty Morpur and Bhumi’s Sophia Shekhar, the CEO of Work Potato.

“In the 90s, all the superstars made their careers on the back of romance. Today, the genre is just not taken seriously. It's truly tough convincing people that you are in love with a stranger. I don't know why people don't write enough, but I feel there are all these seasons.

"The season of love is back, it's very rare now. Amid all the testosterone and everything, ‘The Royals’ will be a breath of fresh air. I hope this changes the wind and more romance gets written,” Pednekar told reporters at the trailer launch press conference of “The Royals”.

Khatter said he was looking forward to exploring the romance genre and feels glad that “The Royals” came his way, which he said offers a fresh take on the idea of love.

“There are phases, it's cyclic, we’ve seen so much of romance and so many love stories have been made that maybe there was nothing new to do, or the creators felt so, and the audience got bored. I feel there has been a significant gap that people started to miss the genre.

"It's a fresh take on a royal and a commoner; most people thought this was a period piece when there were early talks about ‘The Royals’, but there is going to be a lot more. I always said, I want to be a part of more love stories. I only got to be a part of one tragic love story at the beginning of my career ('Dhadak'). It's been seven years, so it's been a lot of fun,” he added.

Pednekar, best known for being part of small-town India films like “Dum Laga Ke Haisha”, “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha”, “Bala”, and others, said the Netflix show also allowed her to be part of a rich royal world and play a character that’s closer to her real self.

“This show gave me a chance to play with my wardrobe, which I love so deeply. I've never chased playing an urban girl or playing a character that is away from what I usually do,” she said.

Filming for “The Royals”, was “therapeutic” for Pednekar, who said the audience will get to see the real side of her personality in the show.

“…I never had to deal with my inhibitions or what I’m uncomfortable about through my characters; there was a lot of comfort when I did that. When I was playing Sophia, I felt she was close to me, her ideology, her faith, the things she believes in, her passion, her fire, and I’ve a lot of fire within me." "I had to make peace with the fact that the audience will see a real part of me. I kept battling that, I’ll do something, but that takes a lot of confidence. It was therapeutic to me.” “The Royals” also features Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra and Luke Kenny.

Tanwar, known for her work in “Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki”, “Dangal”, said playing a royal queen didn’t come naturally to her.

“This is for the first time that I got to see this life. I come from a basic background, I’ve played characters that were close to my background, and it never took me any preparation to portray them. When I was offered this role, I was like, ‘This can’t be true’. I was the ‘Rani’ only for my mom; this was the closest I had come to being Rani,” the actor said, expressing gratitude to the makers for offering her the role.

Tanwar recalled being “conscious” initially about playing a royal queen and said the costumes, make-up and jewellery she wore eventually helped her get into the skin of the character.

“I didn’t know how the royals think. I had no reference point, so I started faking it. I was uncomfortable as I wasn’t getting it right. I had to stop thinking who I am and start thinking who I should be. Also, when I did my make-up, the jewellery, and costumes, to make me look like one (Rani). The jewellery did its trick, it sent a message to my brain that, ‘You are the queen’. I carried that message to the set.” Speaking of working with Aman, Tanwar said, she feels fortunate to be sharing screen with the veteran actor.

“I feel fortunate that most of my scenes are with her. She is a diva. She doesn’t have to do anything. I got to learn so much from her, the way she would talk, and walk.” Aman, who was not present at the event, extended her best wishes to the team of “The Royals”, via an audio-visual message.

Creator of the show, Rangita Pritish Nandy said, she was amazed when she first met Aman for the show.

“She came to meet us with her son, and asked, ‘Where do you want me to stand for the audition for my role?’ I was like, ‘No’. So, that is Zeenat,” Rangita said.

"The Royals", created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy, will premiere on the streamer on May 9.