'The Sabarmati Report' earns Rs 8 crore in opening weekend

New Delhi: Vikrant Massey-starrer "The Sabarmati Report" earned over Rs 8 crore at the box office in its first weekend, the makers announced on Monday.

Helmed by Dheeraj Sarna, the film revolves around the Godhra burning train incident of 2002 which triggered communal riots in Gujarat. It hit the screens on Friday.

Production banner Balaji Motion Pictures shared the movie's three-day box office collection on its X handle.

"Earning Applause at the box office! Rs 8.05 crore," the poster read.

"The story of truth marches on with pride at the box office and we are grateful," the makers said in the caption.

"The Sabarmati Report" earned Rs 1.69 crore on Friday and raised Rs 2.62 crore and Rs 3.74 crore on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

The film also stars Raashii Khanna and Riddhi Dogra.