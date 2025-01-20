‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ to release in Indian theatres on January 24

New Delhi: Iranian filmmaker Mohammad Rasoulof’s acclaimed film “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”, which is also Germany’s Official entry in the best international feature category at the Oscars, is all set to release in Indian theatres on January 24 in Persian with English subtitles. “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” will be distributed by Impact Films in India.

They have previously brought several internationally acclaimed titles such as “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”, “Parasite”, “Colette”, “A Hero”, “Parallel Mothers”, “Triangle of Sadness”, “The Whale”, “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, “The Zone of Interest”, “Monster” and “Exhuma” to Indian theatres.

The story of “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” unfolds in Tehran during nationwide protests triggered by the tragic death of a young woman. This thought-provoking thriller explores the harrowing dynamics of family, authority, and resistance against a backdrop of societal unrest.

The protagonist Iman; a judge in the Revolutionary Guard Court, faces a moral and personal crisis as his family becomes entangled in the seismic events gripping the city. What begins as a celebration of Iman's professional success unravels into a harrowing tale of paranoia, betrayal, and resilience.

Produced by Run Way Pictures in collaboration with Parallel45, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig” has been hailed as a cinematic triumph that challenges censorship and repression through a deeply personal narrative.

The film, which is a front-runner to win the nominations at the Oscars in the international film category, won the special jury prize at the Cannes Film Festival 2024 and is also nominated for the Best Motion Picture – non-English Language at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

Rasoulof, an outspoken critic of the Ayatollah Khomeini regime, has been exiled in Germany since May. He had to leave his birth country in secret or face eight years in jail for the film.

Rasoulof, known for his Golden Bear-winning “There Is No Evil”, has used footage of real protests that followed the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old student who died in police custody after she was arrested for not wearing a hijab in public.

He has called the film “a testament to the resilience of art and its ability to illuminate the darkest corners of our shared humanity." Ashwani Sharma, Founder and CEO of Impact Films, said, “We are honored to present this cinematic gem as it is more than just a movie—it is a fearless act of defiance and a poignant tale of resilience from a director working under exile who took immense personal risk by bringing this courageous tale in front of the entire world.”

The film stars Misagh Zare as Iman, Soheila Golestani as Najmeh, and Mahsa Rostami and Setareh Maleki as Iman’s daughters, Rezvan and Sana.