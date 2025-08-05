'The Substance' was like entering the eye of the storm: Margaret Qualley

Los Angeles, Aug 5 (PTI) "The Substance" actor Margaret Qualley says her role in the body horror drama film made her confront "generations of trauma".

Qualley, who is the daughter of actor Andie MacDowell and former model Paul Qualley, starred alongside Demi Moore in the film.

Directed by French filmmaker Coralie Fargeat, the 2024 film revolves around Elisabeth Sparkle (Moore), a fitness icon who is laid off from her TV show when she turns 50. A desperate Sparkle turns to the Substance, a black market product that helps her spawn a younger version, called Sue, portrayed by Qualley. But they must alternate their existence in the world.

Qualley said boarding the film was like "entering the eye of the storm" for her. "It was like entering the eye of the storm. It was like dealing with all of my s**t, my mom’s s**t, generations of trauma. It was a nightmare, being this idyllic, youthful fembot. No one thinks of themselves like that. The movie is not a good touchstone for what femininity is — it is quite masculine in a lot of ways," she told Cosmopolitan in an interview.

The actor praised her co-star, Moore, and called her a special person.

"The thing I’ll take home with me, for sure, is Demi Moore. She’s such a special person. She’s strong and she’s wise, but she’s also incredibly soft and porous. I learned so much from her. She’s become one of my dearest friends," Qualley said.

"The Substance" had its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024, where it won the award for the best screenplay and received an 11-minute standing ovation.

Qualley is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film "Honey Don't!". The comedy film is directed by Ethan Coen and is slated to hit the big screen on August 22. PTI ATR ATR BK BK