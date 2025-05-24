'The Wheel Of Time' gets cancelled after three seasons

Los Angeles, May 24 (PTI) Prime Video's fantasy drama series "The Wheel Of Time" has been cancelled after three seasons.

The cancellation comes a month after its finale episode premiered on April 17, as reported by entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Starring Rosamund Pike and Barney Harris, the first season of "The Wheel Of Time" released in 2021 and emerged as streamer's most watched series premiere of the year and one of the platform’s top 5 series launches of all time. It comprised eight episodes.

The second season of the show came out in 2023 followed by the third and final season, which released in March.

The show is an adaptation of Robert Jordan's book series "The Wheel of Time". It consisted of 14 main and one prequel novel.