The wheel should keep turning: Mohanlal on 'Pushpa 2' mega success

Mumbai, Dec 12 (PTI) Malayalam cinema superstar Mohanlal says he prays for the success of all the movies and not just "Pushpa 2", which has crossed Rs 1,000 crore at the box office.

The actor, who has made his directorial debut with 3D fantasy drama "Barroz", said he did "Kaalapani" in 1996 which was a pan India success. "Not only 'Pushpa 2', my humble prayer is that every film should run (do well). The film industry's wheel should keep turning.

"Every film should run and people should respect the film. A lot of big films are coming. Even my film, I wish it would do well. I did a film long back called “Kaalapani”. It was a Pan Indian film long back,” the superstar said at the Hindi trailer launch of "Barroz" here.

Barroz will release in theatres on December 25, 2024, in 3D and IMAX formats in English and Malayalam. The Hindi language version releases on December 27. PTI COR BK BK