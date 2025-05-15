'The White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Wood joins Angelina Jolie in 'Anxious People'

Los Angeles: Fresh from the success and acclaim of "The White Lotus", Aimee Lou Wood has boarded the cast of "Anxious People" co-starring Oscar winner Angelina Jolie.

Marc Forster, known for films such as "A Man Called Otto" and "World War Z", will direct the upcoming feature adaptation of Fredrik Backman's novel titled "A Man Called Ove".

According to Deadline, the story will follow an investment banker named Zara (Jolie), who finds herself mingling with a group of strangers at an open house, a day before Christmas Eve. When a reluctant bank robber takes the group hostage, chaos and oversharing ensue.

Lou Wood, also known for series such as "Sex Education" and "Toxic Town", will play the bank robber called Grace.

Oscar-nominated screenwriter David Magee has adapted Backman's novel for the screen.

The project is backed by Black Bear and Hope Studios.

Previously, "Anxious People" was adapted into a series by Netflix, which was released in 2021.