'The White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Wood on her ‘SNL' impersonation: Mean and unfunny

Los Angeles, Apr 14 (PTI) “The White Lotus” actor Aimee Lou Wood has slammed the latest "Saturday Night Live" episode, which made fun of her buck teeth and character in the HBO series, as "mean and unfunny".

The 31-year-old actor, also known for starring in Netflix show “Sex Education”, shared her take on the latest “SNL” episode on her Instagram story. She is parodied by SNL star Sarah Sherman in the comedy show with a prosthetic.

Wood later revealed on Instagram that she has received apology from the show “But whilst in honest mood - I did find the ‘SNL’ thing mean and unfunny xo.” The episode, which released on April 12, made fun of Wood’s character Chelsea from “The White Lotus” series. There were also jokes on Wood's teeth. The actor said she normally does not mind jokes at her expense but what transpired on the show in the name of comedy was different.

“I am not thin skinned. I actually love being taken the p*** out off when it’s clever and in good spirits. But the joke was about fluoride. I have a big gap teeth not bad teeth. I don’t mind caricature, I understand that’s what ‘SNL’ is.” “But the rest of the skit was punching up and I/Chelsea was the only one punched down on... Okay end of... Yes, take the piss for sure – that’s what the show is about – but there must be a cleverer, more nuanced, less cheap way?” Wood also criticised Sherman's impression of her British accent.

“At least get the accent right seriously, I respect accuracy even if it’s mean," she said. PTI ATR BK BK