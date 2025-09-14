'The Witcher' to return this October on Netflix with Liam Hemsworth as lead

Los Angeles: Netflix's fantasy drama series "The Witcher" will be returning with a fourth season on October 30 with Liam Hemsworth, the streamer announced on Sunday.

Featuring Hemsworth in the role of Geralt of Rivia, the series is an adaptation of the fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski.

As announced in April by the streamer, season four is being shot back-to-back with a fifth and final season, which will complete the adaptation of Sapkowski’s books, according to a press release on the streamer's website.

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts, reads the official logline of the show. Henry Cavill previously played the titular role, which will now be played by Hemsworth.

"It is with huge pride that we begin shooting our penultimate season of The Witcher with a stellar cast, including some exciting new additions, led by Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia," creator and showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich said in a statement.

"We’re thrilled to be able to bring Andrzej Sapkowski’s books to an epic and satisfying conclusion. It wouldn’t be our show if we didn’t push our family of characters to their absolute limit — stay tuned to see how the story ends," Hissrich added.

The fourth and fifth seasons will cover Sapkowski’s three remaining books, "Baptism of Fire", "The Tower of the Swallow", and "Lady of the Lake" "As a Witcher fan, I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia," Hemsworth said in a statement.

Cavill stepped away from the show due to reported creative differences. "The Witcher" also stars Freya Allan and Anya Chalotra in key roles.