'The World's Greatest Mela': Exhibition showcases India's cinematic heritage

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) With the good old Hindi movie songs playing in the backdrop and a treasure trove of over 750 unique objects related to Indian movies and world cinema on display, including pictures, posters, merchandise and vintage glass slides, the ongoing exhibition "The World's Greatest Mela" is any film enthusiast's dream come true.

Organised by Tuli Research Centre for India Studies (TRIS), the exhibition at India Habitat Centre (IHC) underscores the cultural, intellectual, and emotional journey of India through cinema.

It is curated by eminent archivist and founder of TRIS Neville Tuli.

Be it the photographic documentation of master auteur Satyajit Ray, rare photographs of the late veteran actor Prithviraj Kapoor, publicity material of epic hit "Mughal-e-Azam" or dedicated section of 'The Devdas Legacy' -- covering the several film adaptations of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's 1917 novel -- nothing is out of bounds for this one-of-its-kind exhibition making a deep dive of sorts into India's cinematic heritage.

According to the organisers, cinema as a knowledge base has been traditionally confined to the realms of film and cultural studies, but it also holds untapped potential as a vast pedagogical resource beyond its conventional boundaries.

"Here, the focus is on cinema as a critical educational resource and how cinema has to play this fundamental primary and secondary source of knowledge both visual and textual if we are really going to bring the joy and the learning back into our educational system and give access to all in a radically new way, which is obviously free," Tuli told PTI.

Besides pictures, the exhibition also features the cinema of Nadia and Homi Wadia via vintage glass slides, coveted trophies and selected vintage hand-painted artworks of Hindi cinema.

The visitors were happy to be part of the exhibition, and encouraged others to come and see the grandeur of India cinema themselves.

"Cinema is full of emotions and it is something that every individual can connect with. And today here I can feel the magic of Indian cinema with the music, the vibrant visuals, and of course, all the posters and all the paintings... I think it is a fabulous time for everyone to come with family and friends to visit this one-of-its-kind exhibition," said Shilpa Bhasin, a visitor.

The exhibition will come to a close on August 25.