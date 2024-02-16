Theatre groups free to create their own scripts: NSD after WB minister slams script 'praising PM'

New Delhi, Feb 16 (PTI) Days after West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu slammed the National School of Drama (NSD) over a script of a play "in praise of" Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the upcoming Jan Bharat Rang event, the theatre school on Friday said it was only a reference script and that groups are free to create their own productions.

Advertisment

Jan Bharat Rang is an initiative by the drama school to bring together 2,000 short performances to mark the closing of the ongoing Bharat Rang Mahotsav.

"The BJP government at the Centre, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, has sent a short play in praise of the Hon'ble Prime Minister to all the theatre groups in West Bengal, asking it to be performed everywhere," Basu wrote on X on Tuesday.

He also claimed that a failure to comply with the instructions "will result in the withdrawal of generous grants and subsidies from the Centre".

Advertisment

Responding to Basu's claims, NSD registrar Pradeep K Mohanty said the institute never mandated theatre groups to follow the script as it was only for reference.

"Theatre is a creative field and the reference script was sent so that the groups can create even better scripts. A script was forwarded to the groups. However, the groups are free to develop the script on the basis of the themes prescribed by the NSD for the betterment of the production," Mohanty told PTI.

He added that the different performing art groups will still have to present their theatrical, dance and music performances at the event around the themes of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam", "Panch Pran" and "Viksit Bharat".

Advertisment

At a press conference on Thursday, NSD director Chittaranjan Tripathy said participation in the event is voluntary and the organisation has not forced anyone to be a part of it.

"People of different ideologies are participating in this event voluntarily. We are not forcing anyone to be a part of it. It is up to a group to decide if it wants to be a part of the event. Our aim is to create a new world record for the country and the NSD is just acting as a medium to take 'Rangmanch' to the world. It is unfortunate that things are being misconstrued to tarnish the image of the NSD," Tripathy said.

He added that the participant groups are required to prepare a production in their respective fields of performing arts of a duration of 15-20 minutes.

On the concluding day of Bharat Rang Mahotsav, the groups will perform at a venue convenient to them at their respective locations. PTI MAH ANK RC