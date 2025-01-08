Theft at Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon's house, painter held

Mumbai, Jan 8 (PTI) A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a diamond earring valued at Rs 1 lakh, Rs 35,000 in cash and USD 500 from Bollywood actor Poonam Dhillon's house here, police said.

Sameer Ansari, the accused, had been hired to paint Dhillon's flat in Khar area between December 28 to January 5, during which he took advantage of an unlocked cupboard to commit a theft, said an official.

Ansari was arrested on Monday.

He spent Rs 9,000 for giving party to others who were part of the team that painted the flat, but the police managed to recover Rs 25,000 in cash, USD 500 and the diamond earring, said the official.

The theft came to light when Dhillon's son Anmol returned from Dubai on January 5, following which her manager Sandesh Chaudhary lodged a police complaint.

While the "Noorie" actor mostly lives in her Juhu house, her son sometimes lives in the Khar flat.

Ansari was arrested under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation was underway, the official added. PTI ZA KRK