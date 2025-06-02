There are so many myths around C-section being easy option: Gauahar Khan

New Delhi, Jun 2 (PTI) Actor Gauahar Khan, known for “Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year” and “Ishaqzaade”, says there is a lot of misinformation around C-section being considered an easier option compared to natural childbirth.

The 41-year-old actor released the first episode of her podcast "MaaaNoranjan" on YouTube on Sunday. During which, she spoke about the myths revolving around the surgical procedure of childbirth and discussed the miscarriage she suffered back then.

"A what? I want to like scream at the top of my voice and say, ‘How could you say that? Like how?’ There are so many myths around this topic, that if someone is having a C-section, it’s the easier option. How can there be so much misinformation? And for a male celebrity to say that, who didn’t go through pregnancy, didn’t carry a child, doesn’t know how painful C-section is," she said during the episode.

Her remarks come after Bollywood star Suniel Shetty discussed how his daughter, actor Athiya Shetty, opted for a natural delivery over cesarean section (C-section). Following, the actor was slammed by people on social media. He later said his comments were misrepresented.

Khan is married to Zaid Darbar, son of noted music composer Ismail Darbar. The duo tied the knot in December 2020 and welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in May 2023. Earlier this year, Khan and Darbar announced expecting their second child.

Recalling losing her child while being just nine weeks pregnant, Khan said it's impossible to describe it.

"There’s one thing I never told everyone. I did have a miscarriage before Zehaan. What should I tell you about that feeling? It’s impossible to describe it. It was a pregnancy, I lost the baby after almost 9 weeks. That loss was extremely difficult," she said.

Khan's latest work is series "Fauji 2", also starring Vicky Jain.