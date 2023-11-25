There was no scope for humour in 'Kadak Singh': Pankaj Tripathi at IFFI

Panaji: Actor Pankaj Tripathi says his upcoming movie "Kadak Singh" marks a departure for him from the slew of comedies he did in the recent past.

Tripathi has tickled the funny bone of the viewers with his performances in movies such as "Fukrey" series, "OMG 2", "Bareilly Ki Barfi", "Mimi", "Ludo" and "Stree".

But there was no scope for humour in "Kadak Singh", which is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, said the National Award-winning actor.

"It’s a very deep and delicate role, I had to walk a very thin line. I had to ensure that I don't overdo it. There was no place for the bestselling item of my acting --comedy. There was no scope for humour and I had to be at the edge. The role has multiple shades, it is an intense character," Tripathi told PTI.

According to the makers, "Kadak Singh" follows the perplexing journey of AK Shrivastav (Tripathi) as he battles retrograde amnesia, uncovering a web of conflicting narratives from his past.

The film was screened at the ongoing 54th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) as part of the 'World Gala Premiere' section.

The actor said he was moved to tears while watching the film during the screening.

"Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury has made a very fantastic film and I was watching it on the big screen for the first film. I really feel good because people have liked the film. They watched it non-stop for two hours without getting up from their seats. I also liked it and cried once or twice during the screening," he added.

Tripathi, 47, said "Kadak Singh" has a well-written script which delves into "social concerns".

"There is also thriller, human drama and relationship drama, it’s a very well-written screenplay and has great dialogues. This film is made with immense love," the actor said.

Also starring Sanjana Sanghi and Parvathy Thiruvothu, "Kadak Singh" is produced by Wiz Films, HT Content Studio, and KVN and co-produced by Shyam Sunder and Indrani Mukherjee.