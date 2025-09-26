There’s a space for all kinds of films: Varun Dhawan on box office clash with Kantara

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan says his upcoming film "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", which is set to clash with "Kantara: Chapter 1" at the box office, has strong potential to perform well, just like the Rishab Shetty-starrer.

A prequel to Shetty's 2022 National Award-winning film “Kantara”, the new Kannada film is set to release in theatres on October 2, alongside “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari”, which also features Dhawan along with Janhvi Kapoor, Sanya Malhotra, and Rohit Saraf.

“‘Kantara’ is a very big film. The first film was amazing; I loved it myself. But our film is very different from that and there’s a space for all kinds of films.

"Our trailer has got a good response from the people; we wish to entertain everyone through our film. People anyways are stressed in life, about finances, etc, and this film will give them joy,” Dhawan said on day one of the India Today Conclave here.

The actor said the decision about the release date of the movie was taken by Dharma Productions.

“Setting a date is something that is done by the production house and Dharma Productions has been making films for many years. October 2 is such a big date, on that day there’s Dussehra and Gandhi Jayanti both, so the business will be much more. I think almost Rs 70 crore worth of business is available to be done in Hindi alone,” Dhawan said.

The 38-year-old actor praised his co-stars Malhotra and Kapoor for making the country proud with their professional achievements.

"I’m blessed to have Sanya, she has three films that have won National Awards like ‘Jawan’, ‘Sam Bahadur’, and ‘Kathal’, and Janhvi whose film (‘Homebound’) is going for the Oscars. The girls have taken such giant strides ahead in our industry," he said.

Dhawan further said the film industry must be lauded for pushing "our women ahead".

"There’s so much being said about inequality, and that is work-in-progress. We should keep bridging the gap. Here we’ve two rockstars, Sanya and Janhvi who are representing the country on a global stage.” Malhotra and Kapoor praised Dhawan, calling him a supportive co-star.

"I never felt I’m working with a superstar; you made all of us feel so comfortable. I remember we were shooting a song; I’d never shot such a big song, I asked him, ‘How to do it, and if there are any tips?’ and he gave me some. He wants everyone on the set to do their best job,” Malhotra said.

Kapoor, who is teaming up with Dhawan for the second time after their 2023 film, “Bawaal”, said the actor has been a “guiding light” in her career.

“He treats everyone equally from spot dada to light dada, he respects everyone’s point of view, and what they’ve to say. How rare it is to find a leading man who does not get insecure but in fact gets a high in pushing others forward, he will feel proud if we all are appreciated. It’s so rare.”

"Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" is a romantic-comedy, revolves around two former lovers trying to rekindle old flames, leading to amusing mix-ups and the chaos that unfolds, when a new unexpected romance blooms.

“We don’t promise to make any changes in your life with this film but what we do promise is that it will change your mood. This is not a preachy film, it is just about watching a film and coming back with a bright smile on your face. It’s a happy-go-lucky film. It’s something that’s needs in today’s day and age,” Dhawan said.

Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Production, the film also stars Manish Paul, Akshay Oberoi, and others.