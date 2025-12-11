There’s no humanity to it: Leonardo DiCaprio on AI

Los Angeles, Dec 11 (PTI) Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio says Artificial Intelligence could be an "enhancement tool", but it lacks humanity, which eventually makes it distant from art.

The topic of AI has been in discussions, with some totally opposing it, contrary to those who think it's a great technological advancement.

"It could be an enhancement tool for a young filmmaker to do something we’ve never seen before...I think anything that is going to be authentically thought of as art has to come from the human being," DiCaprio told Time magazine in an interview.

The "Titanic" actor gave examples of the songs made with AI tools and said they are quickly forgotten.

"Haven’t you heard these songs that are mashups that are just absolutely brilliant and you go, ‘Oh my God, this is Michael Jackson doing the Weeknd,’ or ‘This is funk from the A Tribe Called Quest song 'Bonita Applebum,' done in, you know, a sort of Al Green soul-song voice, and it’s brilliant.’ And you go, ‘Cool'.

"But then it gets its 15 minutes of fame and it just dissipates into the ether of other internet junk. There’s no anchoring to it. There’s no humanity to it, as brilliant as it is," he said.

DiCaprio's latest work is "One Battle After Another", which released in September. It was directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and also featured Teyana Taylor.