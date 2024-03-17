There's nothing more beautiful than a confident woman: Triptii Dimri

Mumbai: "Animal" star Triptii Dimri, who turned showstopper for Shantnu & Nikhil at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week, says it was an honour for her to walk the ramp for the designer duo whose latest collection projects women as confident individuals.

The actor took to the stage on day four of the fashion gala where the designers showcased their clothing line titled "You".

At the post-show press conference, Dimri said collaborating with brothers Shantnu Mehra and Nikhil Mehra was an "amazing" experience.

"Being confident and being inherently powerful in their own beautiful version... There is nothing more beautiful than a confident woman and I think this show stands for it.

"I felt confident in what I was wearing. I have always been a fan of Shantnu and Nikhil. It was truly an honour for me to be the showstopper," she told reporters on Saturday night.

The actor was dressed in a black lace-corset bodice, long steel-grey figure-hugging sequinned skirt and a pair of black lace gloves. She kept her look minimal with smokey eyes, sans jewellery.

According to the designers, the collection is "a testament to the power of resilience, and celebration of the indomitable spirit of women grounded in individuality and fortitude".

Nikhil Mehra, one-half of the designer duo, emphasised the importance of teamwork in life and work.

"Our parents brought us up like a team. Ever since Shantanu and I were kids, we have been together and that's all owed to our parents. They gave us the upbringing to understand that you cannot do anything on your own… I want to take this opportunity and tell our team back in the office that it is one big family," he added.

Models, dressed in interesting ensembles with a formal touch, walked the ramp on songs by Dua Lipa and Britney Spears. Long frilled skirts with blouses, dresses paired with coats, and gowns with long boots were part of the collection.

From hairstyle to accessories, the details were designed to appear more formal.

While the colour palette was diverse, the clothing line was dominated by metallics and lace.

In the next round, the music became louder and the palette turned darker as the models strutted to the tune of the superhit track "It's My Life".

The LFW concludes on Sunday.