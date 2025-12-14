Third edition of Kerala Film Market opens at IFFK

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 14 (PTI) The third edition of the Kerala Film Market, organised by the KSFDC as part of the ongoing International Film Festival of Kerala, began here on Sunday.

The market, being held at the South Park Hotel here from December 14 to 16, was inaugurated by Rajan Khobragade, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Kerala.

Kerala State Film Development Corporation Chairman K Madhu presided over the function, at which Malayalam filmmaker T V Chandran was the chief guest.

The third edition of Kerala Film Market has introduced expanded segments such as the project market, video library, industry voices and Pitchbox.

It features 12 projects and 13 films under the ‘Curator’s Pick’ section, aimed at promoting collaboration, learning and industry growth.

With participation from filmmakers and industry professionals from across the world, the KFM aims to open international commercial opportunities for Malayalam and other regional cinemas.

The market’s objective is to strengthen creative and financial collaborations and enhance Kerala’s presence in the global film marketplace, according to a release from the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA), the organisers of IFFK.

KSCA Vice Chairperson Cuckoo Parameswaran, KSFDC Managing Director Priyadarshan P S and Cultural Welfare Fund Board Chairman Madhupal were among those present. PTI MVG SSK