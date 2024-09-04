Third edition of Lollapalooza India to be held in March 2025

New Delhi, Sep 4 (PTI) Multi-genre music festival Lollapalooza will be back in India with its third edition set to be held in Mumbai in March 2025, the organisers announced on Wednesday.

The festival, which will bring a "dynamic triad of music, culture and memorable experiences", will take place on March 8 and 9, a press release stated.

BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, is spearheading Lollapalooza India as the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

"The transcendent third edition of the two-day festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artists, some sure to fulfill bucket list dreams alongside brilliant indie and popular Indian performers," the release said.

"The festival has become a showcase for live music, featuring an array of global and local artists across genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno. Attendees can expect over 20 hours of foot-tapping music across 4 captivating stages, with high-energy beats, awe-inspiring art installations, trendy merchandise to mark your memories and the unmissable Lolla Food Park set to evoke all your senses," it added.

The organisers also announced that ticket sales for Lollapalooza India 2025 will kick off with an early bird sale, starting from 12 pm on September 5. PTI RB RB