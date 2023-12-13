Third season of Bridgerton to release in May 2024

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) The third season of steamy Regency-era romance "Bridgerton" will be back on Netflix in May 2024.

The drama will be split in two parts -- the first part will premiere on May 16 followed by the second part on June 13. The new season will have eight episodes, reported Deadline.

The series, based on the books written by Julia Quinn, focuses on the eight siblings of the Bridgerton family as they try to find love in Regency era London's ton during the social season when marriageable youth are launched into society.

The first season of the show by Shondaland debuted on December 25, 2020 and became a hit on the streamer. Its second season, which premiered on March 25, 2022, surpassed viewership records set by the first season.

In May 2023, "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story", a spin-off of the story, released and was critically-lauded.

The third season will focus on the nature of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's friendship. PTI BK BK