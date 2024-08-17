This is what it feels like when dreams come true: Manasi Parekh on National Film Award win

Mumbai, Aug 17 (PTI) Manasi Parekh on Saturday said she felt a sense of recognition and appreciation for her work after winning the National Film Award for best actress.

The National Film Awards for the year 2022 were announced on Friday and Parekh was named for the honour for her performance in Gujarati movie "Kutch Express". She shared the award with Nithya Menen for the Tamil film "Thiruchitrambalam".

The actor said she will never forget this moment as the honour came in the 20th year of her career. She started her journey with roles in daily soaps like "India Calling" and "Kasautii Zindagii Kay", before moving to Gujarati cinema where she appeared in films like "Golkeri" and "Dear Father".

"I completed 20 years as an actor this year and 16th August 2024 will be a day etched in my mind forever," Parekh wrote in a post on Instagram and recalled that it was her friend, filmmaker-actor Anand Tiwari, who first told her that she won the National Film Award.

"I literally jumped out of my make up seat as I was getting ready for shoot. I couldn’t believe what he said and suddenly my phone was ringing and I was flooded with messages from people and media. I cried. I cried hard and loud. The kind of cry that my character Monghi in #Kutchexpress has when she realises her whole life has crumbled," she added.

In that moment, the actor said her years of "struggle, insecurities, auditions, waiting to be discovered, my lowest of lows" flashed in her mind.

"The moments when I was told I wasn't good enough, the times when I kept waiting for projects to happen. The moments when I held on, with conviction, with silent patience because of the one thought I have always had 'I know I have it in me'," she added.

"Kutch Express", directed by Viral Shah and also starring Ratna Pathak Shah, follows the story of Monghi, a homemaker whose world comes crashing down after she finds out that her husband is cheating on her with a colleague.

The movie also won the awards for best costume for Niki Joshi and best feature film promoting national, social, and environmental values.

The best actress win has given Parakh a "feeling of validation, of being recognized, of being valued", the actor further said.

"It was the utter satisfaction an artist gets when their work is applauded. The same reaction my character Monghi has when she signs her first wall mural in the film. Real life and reel life just merged together in this one moment of time. And that moment will be etched in my heart forever.

"And today when I woke up and saw my name in all the leading National dailies with veterans like @bajpayee.manoj @rishabshettyofficial and @nithyamenen I realised this is what it feels like when dreams come true...This is just the beginning," she concluded her post.

Seasoned cinematographer Ravi Varman, who won the award for best cinematography for his work in Mani Ratnam's "Ponniyin Selvan-1", also celebrated his win on Instagram.

"I am deeply honored to receive the National Award for the best Cinematography for 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to Mani Sir for his extraordinary vision and trust in me throughout this journey.

"My deepest gratitude also goes out to the entire cast and crew whose tireless dedication and incredible talent brought this epic story to life. Thank you all for being a part of this incredible journey with me," he posted.

Naushad Sadar Khan won the National Film Award for best lyrics for the song "Salaami" from the Haryanvi film "Fouja".

"This is what is called a miracle, I am going to get the first award of my life, the National Award For writing the #Salami song which I have sung and also composed . I was not able to believe it but now I have believed it, thanks to all my friends, family members," he wrote on X handle.

"Gulmohar", starring veteran actor Sharmila Tagore and Manoj Bajpayee, won the awards for best Hindi film and for best dialogue writing for Chittella. Bajpayee received a Special Mention for his performance in the movie.

In a statement, Chittella said he is absolutely honoured by the recognition for his film, about a family getting ready to say goodbye to their ancestral home.

"I’m delighted especially with Manoj Bajpayee also winning the best actor (special mention). He’s a rare treasure and it’s been a privilege creating this film with him and Sharmila ji! "Lastly, my special thanks to my creative and writing partner, Arpita Mukherjee for being with me through this. I would like to specially thank Star Studios for believing in our shared vision! We set out to explore the meaning of family and home in present times and have become one in the process," he said.

"Gulmohar", a Star Studios production in association with Chalkboard Entertainment and Autonomous Works, was released on Disney+Hotstar in 2023.

Bikram Duggal, Head of Studios, Disney Star, said they are thrilled by two trophies for "Gulmohar" as well as the Special Mention for Bajpayee.

"In today’s digital age, it’s vital to create stories that resonate deeply and bring families together. 'Gulmohar' achieves just that, transcending boundaries with its heartwarming narrative... We are proud to have collaborated with India's finest talent to bring this story to the world," he added. PTI ATR RB