This is what makes him Nana Patekar: Vishal Bhardwaj after actor leaves 'O'Romeo' trailer event

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Nana Patekar is that kid in the class who bullies everyone but also entertains, filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj said on Wednesday, explaining the veteran actor's decision to leave the trailer launch event of "O Romeo" after it was delayed for an hour.

Patekar, 75, was spotted by the cameramen outside the venue here but was absent from the main event, which was attended by Bhardwaj, Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri.

After the film's trailer was unveiled, reporters asked Bhardwaj about Patekar's absence.

"In a class, we’ve often had someone who bullies other kids, but also entertains, and yet everyone wants to be around him. So, Nana is that person. Our friendship is of 27 years but we’re working for the first time together.

"If he was here, it would’ve been fun. But in his signature style he said, ‘Mujhe ek gaanta wait karaya, main jaa raha hoon’. We didn’t say anything because this is what makes him Nana Patekar," Bhardwaj told reporters.

"O'Romeo" marks Bhardwaj and Kapoor's fourth collaboration after "Kaminay", "Haider" and "Rangoon" but it is for the first time that he has collaborated with Patekar. Bhardwaj said when Patekar's first film came out, he was in school and was completely taken aback by the actor's performance.

"Since then, whatever work he has done has been such amazing work. Nana sahab is like a naughty kid in a class and even the teacher is sometimes scared of but in reality, he is an emotional person. It was not a conscious decision to not work with him (before)." The filmmaker said there are several friends he has yet to collaborate with, including Manoj Bajpayee. "Manoj Bajapayee is my college friend and we’ve stayed together in a room but I haven’t worked with Manoj till date and I do feel sad about it. Manoj often is angry with me about this but I’m looking forward to (working with him).

"However, there are times when you want to work with someone but there are times when you don’t want to (work also)," he said.

Inspired by real-life events, "O’Romeo" is an action-thriller drama set against the gritty backdrop of Mumbai’s underworld. It also stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Disha Patani, with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.

The movie is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and will be released in theatres on February 13.