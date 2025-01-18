This journey has been nothing short of a dream come true: Vicky Kaushal

New Delhi, Jan 18 (PTI) Actor Vicky Kaushal describes his journey in cinema so far as nothing less than a dream come true and he feels gratitude for the opportunity to portray some of the most compelling characters of his career.

Advertisment

Kaushal on Friday evening attended CNN-News18's Indian Of The Year Awards, where he was felicitated with the Youth Icon Of 2024 honour.

During his speech, the actor shared how his parents have always taught him to be the best person.

"There was only one plan and the plan was to just be extremely honest to my work, to myself and to the people around. My parents have also said that if you are 7 out of 10 as an actor that is okay but try to be 10 out of 10 as a human. And that's what I attempt to be," the 36-year-old said.

Advertisment

"I feel blessed and this journey has been nothing short of a dream come true... Got to work with some of the most wonderful directors in the business. Got to play some of the most wonderful parts -- Shaheed Udham Singh ('Sardar Udham'), Sam Manekshaw ('Sam') and now Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja in 'Chhaava'," he added.

"Chhaava", which will be released in theatres on February 14, features Kaushal in the role of Maratha emperor Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The upcoming film is directed by Laxman Utekar, Kaushal said when the director first discussed the project with him, the first thought on his mind was if he would be able to do justice to the legacy of the historical figure.

"The first feeling is just, 'will I be able to do justice to such an incredible legacy?' But that’s what excites me the most as well. Also, every opportunity like this, when you get a great man like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, it is also a beautiful opportunity to understand their culture, their history, their values, their beliefs, and their love for the country," the actor said.

Advertisment

"Chhaava", produced by Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films, also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. PTI ATR RB RB