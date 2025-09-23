This moment not mine alone, it belongs to Malayalam cinema fraternity: Mohanlal on Dadasaheb Phalke award

New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) Veteran actor Mohanlal on Tuesday said it was "magical and sacred" to receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country’s highest honour in cinema, which he dedicated to Malayalam cinema and its discerning audiences.

One of India’s most acclaimed performers with a career spanning over four decades and 360 films, Mohanlal received the coveted award from President Droupadi Murmu during the 71st National Film Awards ceremony at Vigyan Bhawan here.

The actor, known for his critically-acclaimed performance in films such as “Iruvar”, “Vanaprastham” and “Drishyam”, said he never "dared to dream" that one day he will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

"Not even in my wildest dreams. So this is not a dream come true, this is far greater. It is magical and sacred. It roots me more deeply in gratitude and responsibility," he said in his acceptance speech.

The actor said he was humbled to be the youngest recipient of the award and only the second ever from Kerala after filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who was honoured in 2004.

"This moment is not mine alone, it belongs to the Malayalam cinema fraternity. I see this award as a collective tribute to our industry, creativity and resilience," the 65-year-old actor said in his acceptance speech.

"When I first received the news, I was overwhelmed not merely by the honour but by the privilege of being chosen to carry forward the voice of cinematic tradition. I believe this is destiny's hand allowing me to accept this award on the behalf of all those who have shaped Malayalam cinema with their vision and artistry," he added.

Mohanlal dedicated the award to the legendary masters of Malayalam cinema, past and present, as well as to the “discerning and diligent audience of Kerala".

Quoting the words of Kumaran Asan, the renowned Malayalam poet, social reformer and a philosopher, the actor said, “This flower did not merely fall into the dust, it left a life of beauty. Let this moment be a tribute to all those that bloomed with brilliance and faded with grace leaving behind a fragrance that continues to inspire.” The actor thanked the central government, President Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and the jury for the honour.

“Cinema is the heartbeat of my soul,” he said, concluding his speech.

Mohanlal, a five-time National Award winner, was born into a traditional family in Pathanamthitta district on May 21, 1960 and his tryst with acting began during his school days in Thiruvananthapuram. He made his debut as an antagonist in Fazil’s “Manjil Virinja Pookkal” (1980) and went on to star in critically-acclaimed and commercially-successful films such as “Manichitrathazhu”, “Kireedam”, “Bharatham”, “Thanmathra”, “Company”, “Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol” and “Pulimurugan”.

The actor’s rise to superstardom was gradual, shaped by a mix of small and significant roles across diverse films. Collaborations with talented directors and scriptwriters produced numerous hits, helping him carve a unique niche in the hearts of audiences and critics alike.

In her address, President Murmu praised the actor for his ability to present the "softest of the soft and toughest of the tough emotions quite naturally".

"He has the image of a complete actor. I am pleasantly surprised to know that he has acted as Karna in a long Sanskrit play based on Mahabharata’s 'Karna'. On one side, there is a serious film like 'Vanaprastham' and on the other, there are so many quite popular films.

"I have been informed that the news of Mohanlal ji receiving the award filled people with joy. It is proof that he has made his place in the hearts of an uncountable number of viewers," she said.

In addition to acting honours, Mohanlal was honoured with the Padma Shri in 2001, and the Padma Bhushan in 2019 for his contribution to the arts.