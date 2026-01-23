Thora Birch, Jack Kesy board 'Civilian'

Los Angeles, Jan 23 (PTI) Actors Thora Birch and Jack Kesy are set to headline the upcoming drama film "Civilian".

Birch, who made her acting debut as a child actor in the 1990's, is known for her roles in projects such as "American Beauty" (1999), "Hocus Pocus" (1993), and "Ghost World" (2001). Kesy is known for featuring in series such as "Kesy" and "Claws", among others.

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the production of the film is slated to start later this year. Written and directed by John J Budion, it follows a military veteran (Kesy) who is struggling to adapt to the normalcy of life after his service until he takes on one last mission against his suspicious neighbours.

Meanwhile, his wife (Birch) confronts her own feelings of regret, unfulfilled potential, and sacrifices made for the sake of her son and family.

“The film is inspired by my brother Anthony, and good friend Ryan, who both served honourably in the United States Air Force. I could not think of a more perfect pairing of the iconic Thora Birch and former marine Jack Kesy to bring it to the screen," Budion said in a statement.

It is produced by Cory Thompson under Rewind Artists, Juan Pablo Reinoso of Lookbook Entertainment, and Anthony Argento of Rollin' Studios.