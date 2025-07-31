'Threaded Realities II' to celebrate the art of storytelling through music

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Threaded Realities II, a curated programme by W.I.P Labs, is returning on August 2 to provide its viewers a weekend-long programme filled with music and stories.

The event intends to "to gather around the enduring warmth of stories" and is "a tribute to the human impulse to remember, resist, dream, and make meaning through narrative," according to a press release here.

The first day will have two performances produced by Amarrrass Records, an independent record label. It will feature "Karigari re Kalyug!", a powerful musical-storytelling performance by Jumme Khan and Group that draws from Mewat’s rich cultural and political heritage.

With the 'bhapang' - his signature one-stringed instrument - accompanied by harmonium, dholak, and chimta, Khan brings together myth, folklore, and commentary on modern issues like dowry and technology.

The second performance will feature DJ Ravana with "DubFound", a genre-defying DJ set. The set will infuse spoken work, contemporary beats and retro Bollywood into the music.

On August 3, "Dastaan-e-Sahir", a Dastangoi performance by Dr. Himanshu Bajpai and Dr. Pragya Sharma will take centre stage. Their performance will trace the life of Sahir Ludhianvi, the Urdu poet and lyricist.

Alongside these performances, the programme will also feature a hands-on animation workshop titled "Bhagdad Machi Hai", by visual artist Adheep Das. This workshop will help participants create cutout animations using old newspapers and magazines.

"Threaded Realities II" is part of "Portals" by W.I.P Labs - a curatorial collaboration with Goethe Institute. The event will take place at the Max Mueller Bhavan. PTI SMR BK BK