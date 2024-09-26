Three nationally-acclaimed plays to be staged at Guwahati Theatre Festival

Guwahati, Sep 26 (PTI) Theatre artistes Mandira Bedi, Samir Soni and Dilnaaz Irani among others are set to feature in nationally-acclaimed plays at the three-day Guwahati Theatre Festival beginning here from Friday.

The three plays - 'Purane Chawal', 'Anything but Love' and 'Hidden Agendas' - to be staged during the festival presents a rich tapestry of human emotions, Chairman of the Guwahati Theatre Festival Sunit Jain told PTI.

The Festival's seventh edition is a celebration of human spirit, offering a blend of laughter, thrills, and poignant moments of reflection, he said.

''This year, we would present plays that truly capture the essence of human relationships and stories. he added.

The Festival will open with D for Drama’s 'Puraane Chawal', directed by Sumeet Vyas, a Hindi adaptation of Neil Simon’s The Sunshine Boys.

The play features Kumud Mishra, Shubhrajyoti Barat and other artists.

On Saturday, ‘Anything But Love’, written and directed by Vikranth Pawar, will be performed by Samir Soni and Mandira Bedi.

The play delves into the complexities of relationships, exploring themes of compatibility, trust, respect, mutual understanding, and personal space.

The festival will conclude on Sunday with 'Hidden Agendas', by internationally acclaimed Karla Singh, and featuring some of Mumbai's finest talent, including Tannaz Irani, Anu Menon, Dilnaz Irani, Sid Makkar, Gaurav Sharma, Zervaan Bunshah, Varun Narayan, and Renee Sen.

The play, a rollercoaster of drama and humour, revolves around a group of friends who uncover surprising truths about each other during a dinner party when they leave their smartphones open.

The festival edition this year will also feature a workshop on theatrics for school and college students by Karla Singh along with a host of micro-events on the sidelines of the main performances. PTI DG DG NN