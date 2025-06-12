Three new songs of slain singer Sidhu Moosewala released on his birth anniversary

Chandigarh, Jun 12 (PTI) The family of slain Punjabi musician Sidhu Moosewala has released three new songs of the singer on his 32nd birth anniversary.

The tracks -- “0008”, “Neal”, and “Take Notes” -- were unveiled on the official social media handles of the late singer on Wednesday and have garnered millions of views on YouTube.

The newly released songs are part of the “Moose Print” extended play (EP).

"Happy Birthday @sidhu_moosewala 'Moose Print' out now on all streaming platforms & Youtube !!!!" read a post on Moosewala's Instagram page.

While "Take Notes" has amassed over 8.5 million views on YouTube, "0008" and "Neal" received over 6.5 million views.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022. Moosewala was killed when he, along with his friend and cousin, was travelling in a jeep to Jawahar Ke village in Mansa.

The singer-rapper enjoyed a cult following in India and abroad with songs like “So High”, “Same Beef”, “The Last Ride”, “Just Listen” and “295”.

With the release of three new tracks, the total number of songs released posthumously has risen to 11.

The first posthumous release of a Moosewala song was "SYL", which came out in June 2022, less than a month after the singer was shot dead. The track, which addressed the contentious Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal issue, garnered millions of views and likes before being removed from YouTube.

The second track, "Vaar", released in November 2022, paid tribute to the bravery of Hari Singh Nalwa, the commander-in-chief of the Khalsa army during Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s reign.

His third song, "Mera Na", featuring Nigerian artist Burna Boy and UK-based producer Steel Banglez, was released in April 2023.

The fourth track, "Chorni", came out in July 2023, followed by a fifth, titled "Watch Out" in November 2023.

The sixth release, "Drippy", a collaboration with Mxrci and AR Paisley, arrived on February 2024, while the seventh track "Attach" dropped in April same year. The eighth track came out in January this year.